PRINCEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A chlorine leak at the Princeville Water Treatment Plant caused a hazmat situation on Thursday.

Akron-Princeville Fire Protection District posted a public safety alert on Facebook, asking people to avoid the 200 block of North Walnut Ave near Village Hall due to a hazmat situation.

Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirmed on Facebook that the Peoria Fire Hazmat Team is on the scene at Princeville Water Treatment Plant in response to a chlorine leak to a small cylinder. The building has been evacuated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.