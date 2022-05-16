WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Pool season is just around the corner and local pools are continuing to prep for opening day.

Traditionally, most pools open their gates on Memorial Day weekend as temperatures rise, signaling the unofficial start to summer.

This year, temperatures aren’t the only thing rising; chlorine and other chemicals used to keep pools clean are also rising. According to Washington Park District executive director, Brian Tibbs chlorine prices were 50% higher this year than last.

Tibbs said he’s unsure of the reason for the higher prices, but said it cost the park district $10,000 more this year.

“We made a small increase in our daily admissions and we made a small increase in our yearly passes so there’s no way we’ll be able to recoup all of that but just try to break even, that is a tremendous year here at our pool,” Tibbs said.

Tibbs said in the past, budget for pool chlorine and chemicals was around $20,000. This year they budgeted around $30,000.

The Washington Park Pool will open its season June 2 and will close August 14.