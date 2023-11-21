PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bust out your running shoes, the Chocolate Turkey 5K is returning to Peoria this Thanksgiving.

A Peoria police news release states that the ShaZam Racing-sponsored event begins at 8 a.m. on Water Street between Liberty Street and Main Street.

The following intersections will be impacted (approximately 8 am – 9:30 am):

Macarthur / Washington

Persimmon / Washington

State / Washington

Liberty / Washington

Main / Washington

Hamilton / Washington

I/74 off ramp/ Washington

Adams/Eaton

Drivers should be cautious of increased pedestrians during the run.