PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Dozer Park will host two country music stars to celebrate the 4th of July.

According to a Peoria Chiefs press release, Eddie Montgomery and Chris Janson will be performing at the outdoor venue before the Peoria Red, White, and BOOM! fireworks display.

Tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. with proceeds going to

charitable partner Pink Heals. For tickets, fans can call the Peoria Chiefs box office at (309) 680-4006 or click here.

Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry fame, released his debut solo album in 2022,

which features the top single “Alive and Well.”

Janson is a multi-platinum songwriter and artist who has penned a myriad of No.1

singles, including “Fix a Drink,” and the triple-platinum song, “Buy Me a Boat.”

In addition to Dozer Park and the Peoria Chiefs, the event is being hosted by The Charity Pros, Three Gun Productions, and Peoria’s 104.9 The Wolf.