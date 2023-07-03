PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s annual Carle Health Red, White, and Boom! celebration has various activities lined up for the community to enjoy.

On Monday at 7 p.m., Fool House – the Ultimate 90s Dance Party will commence at the CEFCU Center Stage at the Landing. Tickets are $12 on the day of.

More activities will begin on Tuesday at noon as street closures begin.

Bands and vendors will open up at the Peoria Riverfront at 5 p.m.

Tuesday evening’s concert at the annual celebration will feature country singers Chris Janson and Eddie Montgomery at Dozer Park. The gates open at 4 p.m. and the show will begin at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the concert are still available and start at $39. Proceeds will be going to

charitable partner Pink Heals. For tickets, fans can call the Peoria Chiefs box office at (309) 680-4006 or click here.

At 6 p.m., Bass Pro Drive through RiverFront Park will close to traffic.

Following the concert, the Illinois River will shut down to recreational traffic between the Murray Baker and Bob Michel Bridges at 8 p.m.

At 9 p.m., there will be a C-130 Flyover by the 182nd Airlift Wing of the Illinois Air National Guard. The flyover will take place over the Illinois River, between the Murray Baker and Bob Michel Bridges. The crew will make two passes at low altitude, first northeast upriver, then back southwest downriver about three minutes later.

The flight crew will consist of aircraft commander Lieutenant Colonel Grant Lewis, pilot Major Nick Jeffers, navigator First Lieutenant Lisa Luedtke, flight engineer Master Sergeant Ashley Hutton, and loadmaster Airman First Class Andrew Marion.

The 182d Airlift Wing has been Peoria’s “Hometown Air Force” since 1947. This will be the second straight year the 182d has provided a C-130H3 flyover to the delight of well over 100,000 spectators on both sides of the Illinois River.

The National Anthem will be sung and the Pledge of Allegiance will be said at 9:20 p.m.

The fireworks display from ARTCO barges in the Illinois River at approximately 9:30 p.m.

According to the Red, White, and Boom! website, this event is Peoria’s largest event of the year, as it brings about 200,000 people to the area annually. The fireworks show also reportedly ranks in the top 2% of the nation.

More information for the Red, White, and Boom! celebration can be found on its website.