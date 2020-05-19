Chris Koos nominated by Trump Administration to serve on Amtrak Board

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Trump Administration has nominated Normal Mayer Chris Koos to serve on the Amtrak Board of Directors.

The recommendation comes from U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

Normal is one of the busiest Amtrak stations in Illinois and has received several federal grants during Koos’ tenure as mayor

Koos also serves on the advisory board of transportation for America, an advocacy group of local, regional, and state leaders.

If confirmed Koos hopes to continue advocating for railway transportation.

“Recognizing that passenger rail is a viable transportation alternative to automobile travel and reinforcing that,” said Koos. “doing what I can do to help keep amtrak and make amtrak as robust, vital, and relevant to people in the united states.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who serves on the subcommittee, praised the nomination.

“Mayor Koos has long advocated for common-sense transportation policies, and his views and experience as an Illinois municipal leader will be a welcome addition to this Board,” Duckworth said in a statement. “I look forward to supporting his nomination.”

The position requires confirmation from the senate, it is unknown right now when that will be.