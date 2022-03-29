PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday’s Oscars incident between host Chris Rock and actor Will Smith is drawing attention to alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition where the body attacks hair follicles and leads to hair loss.

Smith slapped Rock across the face after the latter made a ‘GI Jane’ joke referencing Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Jada came out publicly about her alopecia diagnosis back in 2018.

The National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF), a national organization that provides support, awareness, and research for the alopecia community, issued a statement in response to the incident.

“Simply put – alopecia areata is no joke…Many people living with the condition are suffering, and we must do better to support this community and erase the stigma, discrimination, and societal barriers that persist,” the statement read in part.

Dr. Mark Meeker, an internal medicine doctor and vice president of the physician service line at OSF HealthCare, said alopecia affects nearly seven million Americans.

“It’s pretty indiscriminate. It will affect basically any age, usually more common in young adults. It’ll affect either gender or any race, so it’s pretty widespread,” he said. “It’s a big deal because people’s hair is part of who they are as part of what they look like.”

There are three types of alopecia areata varying in severity, said Meeker. Patchy alopecia is characterized by patches of missing hair on the scalp. Alopecia totalis means the body rejects hair on the scalp, while a patient with alopecia Universalis will experience hair loss all over the body and scalp.

Meeker said it’s important to rule out other hair disorders before diagnosing someone with alopecia.

“A specific diagnosis is important because there are a multitude of reasons for people to lose hair, and you want to make sure that you know what the actual cause is. Once alopecia areata is diagnosed, there is no real cure for it,” he said.

Meeker said alopecia often resolves on its own, but it can be a very stressful experience.

“Appearances are important to people and hair is important to people and if they’re struggling with hair loss, it can become a sensitive issue and we should just be aware of that and be cognizant of that,” said Meeker.

NAAF communications director Gary Sherwood said it’s important to have a support system.

“You can’t even calculate how important it is to have that support network, because when people are first diagnosed, they often think I’m the only one who has this. I don’t see anyone else losing their hair like I am,” he said.

Sherwood said the emotional impact of the condition varies by person.

“Some people just take it in stride to like they’ll literally say, well, it’s just hair. You’ll have other people who it’s very devastating for and you know real tragic like there are people who were then bullied,” he said.

Sherwood said a common misconception about alopecia is that it’s contagious.

“What’s happening is your autoimmune system does not recognize your own hair follicles, so it expels them from your body, and that’s why hair falls out,” he said.

Sherwood said there has been recorded interest in learning about alopecia since the Oscars incident.

“This is far and away beyond what we’ve ever experienced…That’s something that we have seen, as perhaps the silver lining of that incident,” said Sherwood. “It’s really increased awareness. We’ve never seen a response like this from the community and from media.”

NAAF is hosting its annual conference from June 30 through July 3 in Washington DC.

NAAF’s alopecia support line is 833-GET-NAAF (833-438-6223).