PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter Jam 2024, Christian music’s biggest tour, returns for the 24th consecutive year and will be making a stop in Peoria in March on its 39-show run.

This year’s lineup includes Crowder, Lecrae, CAIN, Katy Nichole, Seventh Day Slumber, and host and founder Newsong. Zane Black and Joseph O’Brien will be speakers on the tour. There will be a pre-jam party with SEU Worship, John Wesley, and Lin D.

“I can’t wait to be out on Winter Jam again! It’s a special thing and there’s nothing else like it. I’m honored to be a part,” said Crowder. “The lineup this year looks incredible – some of my favorite folks will be there, and I am beyond excited to be back out there singing to God together! It’s gonna be a great tour.”

Winter Jam alumni and Grammy-winning artist, Lauren Daigle, recently announced her Kaleidoscope Tour that will also be making a stop in Peoria in May.

Admission to the March 14, 2024, show is only a $15 donation at the door. Learn more information about the tour here.