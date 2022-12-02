Peoria’s largest Christmas tree is being put on display this Saturday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Join the museum for the holiday festivities on Saturday, December 3rd from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM.



Make sure to watch our interview with members of the Peoria Riverfront Museum to find out what you can expect to see. You can also get more information on their website.



