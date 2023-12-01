PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The holidays are in full swing at the Peoria Riverfront.

Carriage rides, live animals, ballerinas, local vendors, Santa, and Peoria’s largest live Christmas tree are at the Christmas in the Village this year.

For Alison Unkovich, a Board Member at Riverfront Museum and Event Chair for Christmas in the Village, the celebration is a perfect way for families to spread holiday cheer while helping a good cause.

“All the proceeds from Christmas in the Village benefit the museum’s ‘Every Student Initiative’, their vision is to bring all students from private, public, homeschool through the museum for a free museum visit, Kindergarten through 8th grade,” said Unkovich.

She continued, “I feel like we can come create magical memories and support an amazing cause at the same time.”

Taking place outside the Sun Plaza from Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 2 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., ticket pricing is as follows:

Members: Family $40 | Individual $15

General public: Family $50 | Individual $20

Family tickets allow two adults and up to two children access to the event.

