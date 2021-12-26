Christmas tree disposal available in Tazewell County

Chris Courchaine carries a Christmas tree he bought at Crystal River Christmas Trees in Alameda, Calif. on Nov. 26, 2021. Even Christmas trees aren’t immune to the pandemic-induced shortages and inflation plaguing the economy. Extreme weather and supply chain disruptions have reduced supplies of both real and artificial trees this season. American shoppers should expect to have fewer choices and pay up to 30% more for both types this Christmas, industry officials say. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — With the holidays coming to a close, many residents have Christmas trees that need recycled.

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 15th the following locations in Tazewell County will be open to drop off the live Christmas trees for mulching:

o Armington Across the street from Village Hall

o Creve Coeur Village Hall, 101 N. Thorncrest

o East Peoria ICC East Campus, Near truck driving training area

o Hopedale Behind Village Hall

o Mackinaw 605 S. Orchard (Behind recycling bins)

o Minier Near recycling bin at Park and Pennsylvania

o Morton Freedom Hall, 349 W. Birchwood Street

o Tremont Leaf pile, adjacent to City Park

o Washington 815 Lincoln, near Maintenance

o Pekin residents only City will collect trees at the curb during the first two weeks of January.

Trees will be processed through a chipper, so please remove all lights, ornaments, tinsel and plastic bags before bringing trees to the drop off sites.

For further information, please contact the Tazewell County Health Department at (309) 929-0342.