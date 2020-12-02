Christmas tree farms offer fun, safe holiday experience

TRIVOLI, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Once Thanksgiving ends, the winter holiday season rushes in with full force. Many families use this time to start putting up their Christmas trees.

Grady’s Christmas Tree Farm offers families tractor rides around the 75 acres of pine, spruce and fir trees. The Grady family bought the farm in 1947, starting planting trees in the early ’50s and started selling them in the late ’50s. For over seven decades, families have visited from as far away as Chicago and St. Louis.

Business picks up after Thanksgiving until mid-December.

“You have about, we figure, 20 days to make your living for the year,” Robert Grady, owner of Grady’s Christmas Tree Farm, said.

Many families have made a day-trip to a Christmas tree farm an annual event.

“It’s been a family tradition, we usually try to come out and cut down a tree,” Josie Flynn, a visitor at Grady’s Christmas Tree Farm, said on Sunday.

Rather than buying a synthetic tree, the farm offers the real thing. Families have the opportunity to cut down the tree they select.

One family that visited Sunday was grateful for something fun to do. Considering it is an outdoor activity, it is safe and visitors are able to social distance properly.

“Especially with the pandemic this year and stuff, it’s nice to be able to get out and do something with the boys for a chance,” Shelly McLaughlin, a visitor on Sunday, said.

McLaughlin came with her husband and two grandchildren. The boys cut the tree themselves and carried it back from the orchards.

If you missed this weekend, Grady’s will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Christmas Eve.