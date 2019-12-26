Christmas tree recycling gives trees a second life

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. — With Christmas over, it’s time to take down the decorations and toss your tree, but it’s easy to give a tree a second life.

In Tazewell County, neighbors can easily drop off Christmas trees that will be made into mulch.

There are several drop-off locations across the county that are accepting trees until January 11, 2020.

“The county has gone through and kind of consolidated into a handful of locations where you can drop your tress and then come out and have them mulched up and used naturally throughout the area,” said Joel Dickerson, executive director for the Morton Park District.

In Morton, some of the trees will be used to create pond ecosystems, Dickerson says it’s a better alternative to ending up in a landfill.

“By putting them out in the ponds and things like that for habitat for the fish that are in the pond, so that’s one thing that it’s helping out by dropping your tree off,” said Dickerson.

There are ten drop-off locations. All decorations must be removed from the trees before being dropped off.