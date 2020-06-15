Christopher Harrison convicted of second-degree murder in 2018 killings

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The man accused of killing two people in Normal in 2018 was convicted of second-degree murder on Monday.

Christopher Harrison, who was 17 at the time, was accused of shooting and killing Reginald Hart Jr. and Joseph Gardner at a Normal apartment complex in April 2018. Attorneys argued that Harrison fatally shot the two when they tried to rob him of his money, drugs, and guns. The three were reportedly involved in selling drugs.

A McLean County jury ultimately found Harrison guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, which defense attorney Kevin Sanborn said was a best-case scenario since penalties were significantly lesser than first-degree, which the prosecution was pursuing.

Another court date has been set for Aug. 3, where a judge will decide to sentence Harrison as either an adult or a juvenile. If he is sentenced as an adult, he is facing around 40 years in prison.

So here’s the story: A 17-year-old is selling drugs in April 2018 (weed, pills, mushrooms) and in doing so made enemies. Two of those enemies (19-year-old Reggie Hart and 20-year-okd Joseph Gardner) planned to rob him of his money, drugs and guns. So they begin devising a plan… — Munashe Kwangwari (@Munashe_Kw) June 15, 2020

21/27 shots hit Gardner (13) and Hart (8) and the two died immediately. Police arrived, detained Chris, and interviewed him.. where he admitted to shooting the two. But told cops “they tried to rob me, and they punched me”…. 2 years later he is here in court as a 20 year old… — Munashe Kwangwari (@Munashe_Kw) June 15, 2020

At the time, police found more than 190 grams of marijuana, three guns, an A-R 15, a 9MM pistol, and a Remington shotgun, all in Harrison’s apartment. Authorities said the A-R was stolen and that Harrison did not have a valid FOID card.

2nd degree murder requires that the killing either be intentional or reckless, and occur in the spur of the moment. — Munashe Kwangwari (@Munashe_Kw) June 15, 2020

Authorities said Gardner and Hart died from a total of 21 gunshot wounds to the back of the head, neck, and back.

The murder trial kicked off on June 8. The jury deliberated over the course of two days.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected