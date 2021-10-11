Church displays coffins as a part of anti-violence campaign after recent shootings

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four coffins are now on display in front of New Beginnings Worship Center in Peoria.

Church leaders said the goal is to bring awareness to recent shootings in our community. Minister Marc Smith with the church said it takes everyone to put an end to violence. He said the coffins show a result of some actions and want people to think before they act.

“Sometimes we make decisions that cascade us into a lifestyle of violence and destruction and until we wake up from the error of our ways, the fact that, that you reap what you sow, our communities will have a long ride, a long, painful ride,” said Smith.

He thinks it gives some people a reality check.

“People in the actual neighborhoods that they live in care and that they’re trying to do speak louder than the violence, louder than the gun violence so that we can get the message across that people care, people love you,” said Smith.

He also said the Church is a resource for people in the community and he wants young people to know leaders like him are there for people.