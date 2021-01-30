Church to host town hall to clear misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccine

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One Bloomington church is trying to clear skepticism around the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Sunday, Jan. 31, Wayman African Methodist will host a virtual town hall to answer peoples’ questions. The event begins at 5 p.m. and is hosted by immunologist James A. Thompson.

Reverend Brigitte Black said some people may believe misleading information about the vaccine. The goal of the town hall is to clear any confusion and hestitancy around the COVID-19 vaccine, she said.

“Many people were saying they’re not gonna take the vaccine for whatever reason. We just wanted them to have the correct information so, the inspiration was we want to get the information out in the community,” said Rev. Black.

A common concern is how quickly the vaccine was created, she said. Rev. Black hopes the town hall will clear misconceptions and encourage people to get vaccinated.