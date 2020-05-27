Church seeking donations after stained glass window was shattered

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A stained glass window at a Peoria church were recently shattered.

Sophia’s Angels Kitchen shared the news that someone allegedly threw rocks through a window at St. Joseph Catholic Church over the weekend. These windows were imported from Europe in the late 1800s.

The specific window smashed through represents the Assumption of Mary as her body and soul went to heaven, titled the Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary.

“These are stained glass windows from Germany from 1890s,” Fr. Alexander Millar said. “We tend to forget the German immigrants who built this church, were some of the poorest people in the city at the time. The people gave everything they had, sacrificed everything they had so they could worship God.”

The church is now asking for donations to help restore the windows. Millar said it will cost about $2,000 per square foot to repair the two holes.

“The physical church is actually the oldest church in Peoria,” Millar said.

Donations for its restoration can be made at www.CatholicPeoria.com, or mailed to St. Joseph Church, c/o Sacred Heart Church, 504 Fulton St., Peoria, IL 61602.