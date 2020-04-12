Churches gather together online to celebrate Easter Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Hosting church services in-person; taken for granted a couple of weeks ago. On Easter Sunday, churches across central Illinois still finding a new normal to host special services.

Easter is a time for many Christians to get together with one another and celebrate the Resurrection of Christ. But due to social distancing; churches had to celebrate Jesus’ rising virtually with each other.

Normally, Easter services are a time when Christians bring their loved ones and friends with them to service, but in the midst of social distancing, Easter service took place virtually.

“That’s the one where people are most likely to come to church or people are more willing to invite their friends,” said lead pastor at Riverside Community Church, Michael Ritchason.

“To be introduced to their family members and their friends–so that personal connection is the part that I miss the most,” said lead pastor at St. Paul Baptist Church in Peoria, Deveraux Hubbard.

Pastors are preaching to cameras, in empty rooms all while keeping the same message.

“It definitely is a different way to reach people, however it’s given us a chance to reach people who might not physically go into a church,” Hubbard said.

“Our method may change–the method where we share the gospel, but our message never will and on Easter, that’s more timely than ever,” Ritchason said.

Peoria’s St. Luke’s Missionary Baptist Church decided to hold an in-person service anyway while adhering to social distancing guidelines; by keeping six feet apart in pews.

“We are working hard to abide by the strict rules that have been given. One of the essential services is food, so people go to the grocery store and there’ll be 50-60 people at one time; well this is an essential service too. Somebody’s spiritual life is essential so we’re providing that service also,” said the lead pastor at St. Luke’s, Benjamin Nicks Jr.

St Luke’s service was streamed online as well but all pastors are looking forward to when things return to normal.

“I’m a hugger, so this has been completely out of my comfort zone not to be able to hug, high-five and shake hands with one another,” Ritchason said.

Pastors Ritchason and Hubbard say online services help them reach people from all over the nation and have made the best of this unprecedented time.