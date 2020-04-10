Churches prepare for virtual Easter services

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easter weekend is underway and for many, this year’s celebration is looking different.

Since churches can’t hold services in person, many are streaming services online.

First United Methodist Church Pastor Tim Ozment says the Church is working hard to stay connected.

“The body of Christ is spread out as it always is throughout the week. I mean, we don’t live in the church, and we are the church building. So, the church is still going to be meeting,” said Ozment.

For the church, Sunday is a big holiday. Hundreds of people attend multiple services on Easter Sunday.

First United Methodist has been streaming its services on Facebook and Youtube for weeks. This Sunday will be no different.

Ozment says it’s been an adjustment not being able to sing, laugh, and worship together in person.

“It is disappointing that we’re not all going to be together. We’re still going to worship in spite of the fact that we’re not in one location,” said Ozment.