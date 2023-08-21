DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — In 2023, you’ll find Matt Thomann in his element by motivationally speaking to parents of student-athletes.

In August, Thomann shares the message with Dunlap parents showing them how praising their kids can lead to them being mentally strong athletes.

“Developing mental health and mental toughness is a skill that 1- is needed for athletics, frankly, and 2- it is a skill that is not going to be needed in the realm of life,” said Matt Thomann, ICF Certified Coach and owner of Mental Mettle Coaching.

Thomann’s life mission comes from experience.

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2020. A few months later, he suffered from an unrelated stroke losing his ability to speak.

Thomann said anxiety and PTSD can rule your mind after experiencing something traumatic. He said seeking therapy opened a door to learning about positive psychology.

“Positive psychology is one of the building blocks for professional coaching,” said Thomann. “I liked it so well I pivoted. Changed careers. Got my international coaching federation certification. Opened a business to become a professional coach.

The once athletic director turned certified life coach said guiding student-athletes helps to support life-long mental toughness.

“That idea of confidence and being mentally healthy is a key you can have in your own pocket,” said Thomann. “It’s not up to somebody else and so it really means a lot to me to be able to do that with people.”

Thomann owns Mental Mettle Coaching. He travels the country offering keynote speaker addresses, online courses, student-athlete and team coaching, and more.

To learn more about the Mental Mettle Podcast, click here.