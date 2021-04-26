CI Hero: Local nurse ‘acts intentionally’ to save a man’s life

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Performing CPR and calling a code. An OSF Healthcare nurse said she acted intentionally to help a slumped-over man.

Inside the halls of OSF Healthcare Saint Joseph on June 20, 2020, Registered Nurse Jenni Erlandson passed through a hospital waiting room.

“[I] had noticed a man, kind of walking around the surgical family waiting room,” said Jenni Erlandson, CI Hero. “He looked lost. So I asked him where he needed to go and took him to his destination.”

It was on the way back from that kind gesture where she found a fellow employee slumped over in a chair.

“He wasn’t breathing,” said Erlandson. “Checked his pulse. Shook him. Checked his breathing. Nothing.”

As Erlandson and a team of other medical professionals transferred their coworker to the ground, she instructed others to call a code blue and the charge nurse.

“It was just a quick response by everybody,” said Erlandson.

She’s credited with saving the man’s life. Her quick actions also led to her receiving the Daisy Award. It’s a recognition program honoring the work of extraordinary nurses.

“You never know when you will come across someone who will need your help,” said Erlandson.

Through this submission form, you can nominate someone you know to be our next CI Hero.

Link to Give: 1-855-411-GIVE(4483)

Link to Donate: www.redcross.org/WMBDRedCrossHeroes

To donate blood/ become a volunteer: visit redcross.org

2021 Virtual Heroes Event- Honoring Heroes in an Extraordinary Time, Thursday, April 29

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Please join the Illinois Red Cross for the region’s signature event, as it honors 24 community heroes from across the region. Attendance is free and encouraged! Learn more and register here by April 19th: https://heroes.redcross.us/s/2021-Heroes-Virtual-Event/home

About the American Red Cross of Illinois

The American Red Cross of Illinois serves 12.4 million people in 88 counties in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri including Adams, Bond, Boone, Brown, Bureau, Carroll, Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Cook, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, De Witt, Douglas, DuPage, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Franklin, Fulton, Green, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Iroquois, Jasper, Jefferson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Lake, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Marion, Marshall, Mason, McDonough, McHenry, McLean, Menard, Mercer, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Peoria, Perry, Piatt, Pike, Putnam, Richland, Rock Island, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Shelby, Stark, Stephenson, Tazewell, Vermillion, Warren, Washington, Whiteside, Will, Williamson Winnebago, Woodford. Iowa: Lee, Muscatine, Scott and Van Buren. Missouri: Clark, Lewis, Marion and Ralls. The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit us at Redcross.org/Illinois or visit us on Twitter @RedCrossIL.