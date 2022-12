PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– For 100 years, the Women’s Auxiliary Salvation Army of Peoria has been serving the local community.

Members serve as volunteers, fundraisers, public ambassadors, and more. They have raised over $1,000,000 for the Salvation Army in the past 17 years alone.

Becky Adams, the Annual Fundraiser Co-Chair, appreciates how the money raised stays local. “Even though it’s an international organization, any money given locally stays local.”