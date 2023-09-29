EUREKA, Ill (WMBD) — Emmalyn Paul is a local singer-songwriter from Eureka, Illinois. She has been playing live music around central Illinois for more than five years.

In 2018, she won 107.7 The Bull’s “Country Idol” competition, which awarded her the opportunity to record her first original single, “Mine”. It was through this opportunity she learned her love of songwriting, and shortly after the release of her first single, she released her second, titled “Haven’t Crossed Your Mind”.

Highlights of her music career include singing backup for another local artist on the main stage at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan, opening for LOCASH and Toby Keith.

Outside of her personal music career, you can find her leading worship at Cana Lutheran Church in Washington, IL and pursuing a career as a Lactation Consultant in the Bloomington/Normal Area.

Her debut EP, “Wildflower” is in the final steps of production and will debut before the end of 2023.

Interested in being featured on the CI Proud Concert Series? Email Jpinkins@wmbd.com