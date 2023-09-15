PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – First Date Kiss is an American indie rock band based in Peoria, IL. The founding members Andy Martinez (lead vocals, guitar) and Asher Feeman (drums) met in 2021 and began performing as an acoustic duo. In the summer of 2022, the duo expanded their lineup by adding lead guitarist Nate Kieser. In December of 2022, the band released their first single “Aren’t I Yours” on all American streaming platforms. This year, the band plans to expand their U.S. tour coverage and release their first full-length EP.

If you’d like to see First Date Kiss Perform live, they will be at the 2023 Blues Blast Music Awards on September 22nd, Kenny’s Westside pub on October 7th and Jack’s Bar on October 21st. To learn more about the band visit their website here.