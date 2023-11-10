PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)- Being the daughter of a preacher, Jamika grew up surrounded my gospel music, so it’s no surprise that that’s the route she decided to take. She started off singing in her church choir at a young age, but really honed in on her talent in school, learning different genres and singing styles. She started creating her own music just a few short years ago and is already finding her music sharing charts with gospel icons like Tye Tribbet, Tamela Mann and Erica Campbell.

I just want to encourage people [to know] that it’s okay to be transparent [with God] because he already knows [what you’re going through] and … things will always turn around. Jamika on what message she hopes to share with her music.

Jamika is currently signed to Millennium Sound Records and you can find her music on all your streaming platforms. You can also find her on YouTube and TikTok @JustJamika and Instagram @JamikaJustJamika