PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)- Watch Jamika Perform her hit single “Get Outta My Way”

“Get Outta My Way” Lyrics:

“All alone in this cell, raving like a lunatic

There’s truth in saying, I’m my own worst critic

My mind’s the padded cell, I can’t seem to find the key

This stink’n think’n really has ahold of me

No matter what I try, there’s nothing that seems to fit

If I speak this message, is it something they will get

Maybe I should step aside and just let the feeling flow

Yeah, I think I better let it, yeah I think I better let it go and

Get up outta my way, get up outta my way…..

Deadly poison shooting darts, result in real scars and wounds

All because I’m failing, trying to meet the social norms

Praising God with one breath, then next backhanded compliments

God’s word becomes a scape-goat to crush, shame, and neglect

They say I’m not enough, but God says that I am loved

So, I take my strength back, stay fixed on things above

Time for you to step aside and just let the feeling flow

Yeah, I think you better let it, yeah I think you better let it go and get out

Get up outta my way, get up outta my way…..

Sticks and stones may break my bones; but even these bones heal

Where I’ve been and what I’ve done; Won’t keep me from His will

I’m clinging to His promises and walking in His might

I once was blind, lost in the dark; but now I see the light

Get up outta my way, get up outta my way….”