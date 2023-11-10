PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)- Watch Jamika Perform her hit single “Get Outta My Way”
“Get Outta My Way” Lyrics:
“All alone in this cell, raving like a lunatic
There’s truth in saying, I’m my own worst critic
My mind’s the padded cell, I can’t seem to find the key
This stink’n think’n really has ahold of me
No matter what I try, there’s nothing that seems to fit
If I speak this message, is it something they will get
Maybe I should step aside and just let the feeling flow
Yeah, I think I better let it, yeah I think I better let it go and
Get up outta my way, get up outta my way…..
Deadly poison shooting darts, result in real scars and wounds
All because I’m failing, trying to meet the social norms
Praising God with one breath, then next backhanded compliments
God’s word becomes a scape-goat to crush, shame, and neglect
They say I’m not enough, but God says that I am loved
So, I take my strength back, stay fixed on things above
Time for you to step aside and just let the feeling flow
Yeah, I think you better let it, yeah I think you better let it go and get out
Get up outta my way, get up outta my way…..
Sticks and stones may break my bones; but even these bones heal
Where I’ve been and what I’ve done; Won’t keep me from His will
I’m clinging to His promises and walking in His might
I once was blind, lost in the dark; but now I see the light
Get up outta my way, get up outta my way….”