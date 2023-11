PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Kadync is formed of two members, Noah Hutton and Marco Freeman, who have known each other for over 30 years and have been playing music together for 7 years.

Their goal as a band is to take people on an emotional journey by blending original songs with covers. they hope that people can relate to their music with their own experiences in life.

Kadync doesn’t have any live dates coming up, but they do hope to release more music in the coming months.