Watch Kadync Perform on the CI Proud Concert Series.

“Hold on to me” Lyrics:

Hold on girl I know you’re worried

This hand we’re dealt just don’t seem fair

You just got to try and keep that head up

Or you’ll miss what’s now and here

Hold on to me

I got nothing but time

Just to love you

Hold on to me

Hold on to me

Time moves fast then it oughta

All our should haves slip away

Our somedays won’t be here tomorrow

We still have today