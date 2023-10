PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – Kayla Bragdon makes her return to the CI Proud Concert Series. Since the last time she was in the studio she’s had multiple opportunities to share her music with central Illinois, like playing at the Big Picture original song contest.

Kayla will be releasing her new single “Lost in the Wind” on all music streaming platforms soon. you can also catch her performing at MD’s Sports Bar and Grill on November 8th.