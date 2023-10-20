PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – Watch Kalya Bragdon’s performances here.

Fast World Lyrics:

It’s a fast world and I’m trying to breathe. these cars are moving ahead of me. why can’t i be a little quicker. move a little faster. It’s a fast world and I’m falling behind.



But when I look up it feels like I’m going nowhere. when I see people go ahead of me. cause it’s a fast world and it’s moving faster than me… me.



Oh, I’m trying to keep up but I can’t. yeah, I’m trying to keep my head above water to see the land I want to stand on. If I could be a litter quicker. run a little faster. it’s a fast world and I’m falling behind.



But when I look up it feels like I’m going nowhere. when I see people go ahead of me. cause it’s a fast world and it’s moving faster than me… me.



If I could move a little quicker. run a little faster I wouldn’t feel like I’m drowning in the deep end. If I could be a little quicker. move a little faster I wouldn’t have to work this hard to prove, cause it’s a fast world and it’s moving faster than me.

“We Are History” lyrics;

Wish I could every word that you said. The nights we talked until we didn’t. I wish I could forget

every way you touched me. For when you did to make time stop…with your hand in mine. I hurt right now. I’m screaming inside at you.

I hate you right now. you ruined me. I hate how you talked to me. I hate how you made me feel.

How I stood to know you. Wish I could burn every time that we kissed. I was so frail and scared.

and you used it to your advantage. you abused my heart. The time it took to care about someone who didn’t care at all.

I’m sorry now we are history. I’m sorry now we are history. Don’t talk to me. You’ll make me bleed in the end… in the end.

Wish I could forget ethe words that you said to me. The nights that we talked till we fell asleep. I

wish I could forget all the ways you touched me. I wanted to break free. For when you did to

make time stop…with your hand in mine. Right by your side. I hurt right now. I’m screaming inside at you.

I hate you right now. I hate you right now

Wish I could burn every picture we have. Wish I could burn every time that we kissed. I was so

frail and hard on myself. You used it your advantage. You abused my heart. The time it took to care about someone who didn’t care as me.

I’m sorry now we are history. I’m sorry now we are history. I’m sorry that it had to be this way.I’m sorry now we are history