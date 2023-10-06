PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)- Orlando Castillo (better known as Paaz) was born in South Bend, Indiana and developed his love for music at a very young age. Now living in Peoria, Ill Paaz has made a name for himself by combining English and Spanish lyrics in his music that flow together seamlessly. He now records out of Peoria’s signature Recording studio, VAULT309. Vault executives noticed his talents and soon after Paaz landed a major recording contract with independent label Kokacity Records. His popularity and fast rise have landed his music on numerous radio station rotations, even Peoria’s own (90.7 strictly hip-hop).

Now fully focused and invested his only goal is to be the very best at what he does. He says being around great people is what inspires him the most and through his music he wants to leave a positive impression for the next generation, so that his daughters and family can be proud of the man he has become.