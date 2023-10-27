PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)- This week’s CI Proud Concert Series featured artist is WAR. WAR (Born: Warith Rahim Muhammad) is the Founder of Raw Hit Entertainment and Gods Music Production LLC. He hopes to spread positivity and prosperity in his music with the same type of beats that draws young listeners to hip hop. He has released 10 albums since her started making music and has even featured on songs with big names like Chris Brown and Twista.

Stay focused out there… Tune in to positive music. WAR’s message to local children.

Aside from his music he is also a philanthropist, creating events like “Don’t Start at the Park” where he invites youth from underserved areas to team up with police officers for the day and learn and play games with them. WAR also gives back to those who help the community by doing things like surprising teachers and police officers with free lunch.