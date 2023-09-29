EUREKA, Ill (WMBD) – Emmalyn Paul performed her song, “The Days I Prayed for” as part of our CIProud Concert Series.
[The Days I Prayed For] is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written because it is truthfully so honest and reflective of my own life. I struggled with immense anxiety throughout my years in school, and I could not wait to be in the place that I am now. I thank God every day for that, and for giving me the words to this song to share with others.Emmalyn Paul on her song “The days that I prayed for”
“The days that I prayed for” lyrics:
Feels like life’s been moving slowly
My friends don’t even know me
Even I don’t think I know me anymore
Still in the town that I grew up in
Despite all of my intentions
If you’d have told me years ago, I would’ve cried
Yet somehow I think
This is where I’m meant to be
Sometimes life ain’t always what it seems
I’ve got a family who loves me
My man right beside me
My feet planted firmly on the ground
I know where I’m goin
Left my cares at the cross and
I’ve got a new hope inside my chest
I couldn’t ask for more and
I’ve never been so sure I know that
These are the days that I prayed for
Spent some time out in London
The best weeks of my life and
There’s so much of this world I haven’t seen
My hearts never been so grateful
But there’s so much more I long for
There ain’t nothin wrong with wantin a little more
I don’t know what’s next
But I’ve got goals and yes
I will fall sometimes but that’s alright
Cuz I’ve got a family who loves me
My man right beside me
My feet planted firmly on the ground
I know where I’m goin
Left my cares at the cross and
I’ve got a new hope inside my chest
I couldn’t ask for more and
I’ve never been so sure I know that
These are the days that I prayed for
Every sleepless night
And every time I cried
Brought me to my knees, beggin “please”
Cuz I’ve got a family who loves me
My man right beside me
My feet planted firmly on the ground
I know where I’m goin
Left my cares at the cross and
I’ve got a new hope inside my chest
I couldn’t ask for more and
I’ve never been so sure I know that
These are the days that I prayed for
Na na na na na
Na na na na na
Na na na na na na na
Na na na na na
Na na na na na
I know that these are the days I prayed for