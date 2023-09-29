EUREKA, Ill (WMBD) – Emmalyn Paul performed her song, “The Days I Prayed for” as part of our CIProud Concert Series.

[The Days I Prayed For] is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written because it is truthfully so honest and reflective of my own life. I struggled with immense anxiety throughout my years in school, and I could not wait to be in the place that I am now. I thank God every day for that, and for giving me the words to this song to share with others. Emmalyn Paul on her song “The days that I prayed for”

“The days that I prayed for” lyrics:

Feels like life’s been moving slowly

My friends don’t even know me

Even I don’t think I know me anymore

Still in the town that I grew up in

Despite all of my intentions

If you’d have told me years ago, I would’ve cried

Yet somehow I think

This is where I’m meant to be

Sometimes life ain’t always what it seems

I’ve got a family who loves me

My man right beside me

My feet planted firmly on the ground

I know where I’m goin

Left my cares at the cross and

I’ve got a new hope inside my chest

I couldn’t ask for more and

I’ve never been so sure I know that

These are the days that I prayed for

Spent some time out in London

The best weeks of my life and

There’s so much of this world I haven’t seen

My hearts never been so grateful

But there’s so much more I long for

There ain’t nothin wrong with wantin a little more

I don’t know what’s next

But I’ve got goals and yes

I will fall sometimes but that’s alright

Cuz I’ve got a family who loves me

My man right beside me

My feet planted firmly on the ground

I know where I’m goin

Left my cares at the cross and

I’ve got a new hope inside my chest

I couldn’t ask for more and

I’ve never been so sure I know that

These are the days that I prayed for

Every sleepless night

And every time I cried

Brought me to my knees, beggin “please”

Cuz I’ve got a family who loves me

My man right beside me

My feet planted firmly on the ground

I know where I’m goin

Left my cares at the cross and

I’ve got a new hope inside my chest

I couldn’t ask for more and

I’ve never been so sure I know that

These are the days that I prayed for

Na na na na na

Na na na na na

Na na na na na na na

Na na na na na

Na na na na na

I know that these are the days I prayed for