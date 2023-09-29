EUREKA, Ill (WMBD) – Emmalyn Paul performed her song, “The Days I Prayed for” as part of our CIProud Concert Series.

[The Days I Prayed For] is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written because it is truthfully so honest and reflective of my own life. I struggled with immense anxiety throughout my years in school, and I could not wait to be in the place that I am now. I thank God every day for that, and for giving me the words to this song to share with others. 

“The days that I prayed for” lyrics:

Feels like life’s been moving slowly  

My friends don’t even know me 

Even I don’t think I know me anymore

Still in the town that I grew up in

Despite all of my intentions

If you’d have told me years ago, I would’ve cried

Yet somehow I think 

This is where I’m meant to be  

Sometimes life ain’t always what it seems 

I’ve got a family who loves me 

My man right beside me  

My feet planted firmly on the ground  

I know where I’m goin 

Left my cares at the cross and  

I’ve got a new hope inside my chest  

I couldn’t ask for more and  

I’ve never been so sure I know that  

These are the days that I prayed for 

Spent some time out in London  

The best weeks of my life and  

There’s so much of this world I haven’t seen 

My hearts never been so grateful  

But there’s so much more I long for 

There ain’t nothin wrong with wantin a little more 

I don’t know what’s next  

But I’ve got goals and yes 

I will fall sometimes but that’s alright 

Cuz I’ve got a family who loves me 

My man right beside me  

My feet planted firmly on the ground  

I know where I’m goin 

Left my cares at the cross and  

I’ve got a new hope inside my chest  

I couldn’t ask for more and  

I’ve never been so sure I know that  

These are the days that I prayed for 

Every sleepless night  

And every time I cried  

Brought me to my knees, beggin “please” 

Cuz I’ve got a family who loves me 

My man right beside me  

My feet planted firmly on the ground  

I know where I’m goin 

Left my cares at the cross and  

I’ve got a new hope inside my chest  

I couldn’t ask for more and  

I’ve never been so sure I know that  

These are the days that I prayed for 

Na na na na na 

Na na na na na 

Na na na na na na na  

Na na na na na 

Na na na na na 

I know that these are the days I prayed for