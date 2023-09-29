EUREKA, Ill (WMBD) – Emmalyn Paul’s performed her song, “Mine” as part of our CIProud Concert Series.

[Mine] was my first original song to ever be released, and the response to it helped me gain a confidence I hadn’t experienced yet in my songwriting. I wrote it about the beginning of my relationship with my fiancé, and it will always hold a special place in my heart because of that, as well as the fact that every single friend and family member knows each and every word and sings along at every show. Emmalyn Paul on her song “Mine”

“Mine” Lyrics:

The day we met I can’t forget

It just so happened to be

You caught my eye with that brilliant mind

And pulled me in too deep

I couldn’t shake it, no I couldn’t fake it

The way you’d drive me wild

Those butterflies they’d flutter all night

Got me dreamin’ about how

You’d be my Friday night drive with the windows down

be my laughing all night, got me up in the clouds

be my first hello and last goodbye

The one I’d need to hold me tight

And I just wish that you’d be mine

I spent my time tryna catch your eye

Dropping little hints

Timing it right at the end of the night

So we’d happen to cross paths

I couldn’t shake it, no I couldn’t fake it

The way you’d drive me wild

Those butterflies they’d flutter all night

Got me dreamin’ about how

You’d be my Friday night drive with the windows down

be my laughing all night, got me up in the clouds

be my first hello and last goodbye

The one I’d need to hold me tight

And I just wish that you’d be

The only one to know each thing about me

My first real love to take home to my family

So, I took a leap, a shot into the darkness

And now you’re my Friday night drive with the windows down

You’re my laughing all night, got me up in the clouds

Be my first hello and last goodbye

The one I need to hold me tight

And you’re my New Year’s Eve kiss

You’re my summer love

Your my smile at dawn shine just like the sun

Be my first hello and last goodbye

The one I need to say goodnight

And I still can’t believe you’re mine

You’re mine

You’re mine