EUREKA, Ill (WMBD) – Emmalyn Paul’s performed her song, “Mine” as part of our CIProud Concert Series.
[Mine] was my first original song to ever be released, and the response to it helped me gain a confidence I hadn’t experienced yet in my songwriting. I wrote it about the beginning of my relationship with my fiancé, and it will always hold a special place in my heart because of that, as well as the fact that every single friend and family member knows each and every word and sings along at every show.Emmalyn Paul on her song “Mine”
“Mine” Lyrics:
The day we met I can’t forget
It just so happened to be
You caught my eye with that brilliant mind
And pulled me in too deep
I couldn’t shake it, no I couldn’t fake it
The way you’d drive me wild
Those butterflies they’d flutter all night
Got me dreamin’ about how
You’d be my Friday night drive with the windows down
be my laughing all night, got me up in the clouds
be my first hello and last goodbye
The one I’d need to hold me tight
And I just wish that you’d be mine
I spent my time tryna catch your eye
Dropping little hints
Timing it right at the end of the night
So we’d happen to cross paths
I couldn’t shake it, no I couldn’t fake it
The way you’d drive me wild
Those butterflies they’d flutter all night
Got me dreamin’ about how
You’d be my Friday night drive with the windows down
be my laughing all night, got me up in the clouds
be my first hello and last goodbye
The one I’d need to hold me tight
And I just wish that you’d be
The only one to know each thing about me
My first real love to take home to my family
So, I took a leap, a shot into the darkness
And now you’re my Friday night drive with the windows down
You’re my laughing all night, got me up in the clouds
Be my first hello and last goodbye
The one I need to hold me tight
And you’re my New Year’s Eve kiss
You’re my summer love
Your my smile at dawn shine just like the sun
Be my first hello and last goodbye
The one I need to say goodnight
And I still can’t believe you’re mine
You’re mine
You’re mine