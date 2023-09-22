PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)- Watch Roland Millington Perform his songs “Somewhere else to go” and Reaview Mirrow on this Ci Proud Concert Series web exclusive.
The song (Somewhere Else To Go) was actually inspired by a guy I met when working at a local Rescue Mission. It’s about the dangers of addiction obviously, but also the hope that if one is able to confront one’s addiction, there might be a better way to deal with the traumas an addict is trying to escape, and instead of being dead in the ground, they might find the strength to grow, find another chance, and ultimately, healing.Roland Millington on his song “Somewhere else to go”
Lyrics:
Drivin’ faster on the Night Train
A bottle of pills just to ease the pain
You wouldn’t wander with me, when I was on the whiskey
You were always the sensible soul
Twenty miles outside of this town
You pulled over just to see me drown
You wouldn’t bother with me, if you knew my history
I was always less than you know
One more daisy reaches for the sky
One more possibility to try
If my heart won’t surrender, will it make me wonder if
I have somewhere else to go?
[Reaview Mirror]’s a fun song… Its a song for my daughter. It started off with me literally remembering what she looked like in the car seat in the back of my Mustang, in the rearview mirror with her sunglasses on and her hair was blowing all over the place and she just had this big grin on her face. And I was just like, why can’t we go back to that?Roland Millington on his song Rearview Mirror
Lyrics:
Do you remember when you were riding in the back seat of my
Ford Mustang, and the wind was in your hair and you were
Just right there, sittin’ pretty in my
Rearview Mirror, nothin’s clearer than
When I remember when
Do you recall the time, you played your clarinet,
And you blew your line, oh you went for it but missed
And how I hope and wish you know that it’s a
Favorite memory of mine
When I recall the time
When I remember when
I don’t see you much these days
I guess that’s just how it is
I’ll take what I can get
And be thankful for the rest
And I’ll learn not to miss you, but
That’s a lie I tell myself,
When I remember when
Will you put flowers on my grave, or is this just what it is?
You give what you can give, so I’ll just hope for the best
And you’ll learn not to miss me, but
That’s a lie you’ll tell yourself
When you remember
That someday when you’re older, maybe you could find the space to
Forgive my every sin, and a smile will slip across your face
It’s just right there
Sittin’ pretty in the
Rearview Mirror, nothin’s clearer than
When you remember when
When you remember when
When you remember when
When you remember when