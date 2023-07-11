BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether you’re craving something sweet or want a bouquet of flowers to brighten up your home Pollen and Pastry is the place for you. Pollen and Pastry is a floral and bakery boutique offering baked goods and floral arrangements.

“I think the two together, of course, is a unique kind of business combo that you don’t see very often,” said Candice Anderson, owner.

Some of those sweets include cakes, brownies and macarons. Anderson uses flowers from her garden for smaller floral arrangements.

“I think our natural garden focus style sets us apart. We’re definitely not cut as the traditional flower shop where you might see a typical arrangement,” said Anderson. I love to use of course things that we grow to kind of give it more of that natural look. And same with our desserts, a lot of them we add flowers onto the desserts. So, that makes them kind of unique too.”

Anderson said to some, combining the florals and baked goods seems odd. She reminds people of one setting where you’re almost guaranteed to see both. That setting is a wedding.

“Weddings is kind of our main business. That’s kind of our specialty. But we definitely do birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, all of those celebrations,” Anderson said.

Anderson encourages others who have seemingly odd business ideas to just go for it.

“Start small. Start with friends, family. Get some practice in there and then kind of continue build as you go. Jump in, just try it out,” she said.

Pollen and Pastry has a pop-up shop that is open on Saturdays in Downtown Bloomington located at 212 N. Center Street. To see what other treats Pollen and Pastry has to offer click here.