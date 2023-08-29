PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — The Strevell House is one of two pre-Civil War homes in Pontiac. It’s known for its architecture and the fact that Abraham Lincoln spent some time there before he became president.

“Abe Lincoln spent an afternoon and evening here,” said Dale Maley, President of the Livingston County Historical Society.

Jason W. Strevell was a young lawyer who moved to Illinois from New York in 1855. In January 1860, Abraham Lincoln was in Pontiac to speak to the city’s Young Men’s Literary Society.

“He gave a lecture in Pontiac. After the lecture Mr. Strevell said, ‘Abe why don’t you come to my house and wait for your train since it doesn’t go back to Bloomington til about midnight,'” said Maley.

Politics is what people would expect to come out of a conversation from two layers. But the two also had a little fun when Strevell questioned Lincoln’s height.

“Somewhere in that course of that conversation, he said, ‘Abe how tall are you?’ And he says, six foot four.’ And Mr. Strevell said, ‘I don’t believe you, we’re going to measure you in the doorway.,” said Maley. “So they measured Abe in the doorway and he did turn out to be 6 foot 4 inches tall.”

After the visit, Strevell and Lincoln formed a friendship. Lincoln would become president in 1861. Strevell would become a state legislator serving two terms in the House and one term in the Senate.

“Most important thing he did was get the new Boys Reformatory to be built in Pontiac. That over the years turned into the Pontiac Correctional Center,” Maley said about Strevell.

As for the historical house, it had many occupants over time and was ready for demolition.

“In 2008 it was about ready for the wrecking ball. Three Pontiac gentlemen purchased the house with the goal of refurbishing it and donating it to the Livingston County Historical Society,” said Maley.

It took 10 years before the house was restored and ready for its 2018 grand opening for tourists. In April, the Strevell House received acceptance into the National Register of Historic Places due to its unique carpenter gothic architecture. From 2008 to today, Maley said it was a community effort.

“It’s just common practice for us in Livingston County to pitch in and help your neighbors and volunteer,” he said.

The Strevell House along with two other historic homes, The Jones and Yost Houses, have an open house on the third Saturday of each month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.