PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — For years, there’s been back and forth between city and state officials about the future of the Pontiac Correctional Center.

The institution has a long history in Pontiac, dating back to June 1871.

In February, the correctional center reduced its inmate population after significant and sudden mechanical failures related to the heat and hot water system, but the prison didn’t reduce its staffing numbers and is looking to increase those numbers.

Pontiac’s mayor Bill Alvey said the city will do everything it can to keep the facility open

“We’re going to do what we can to fight to keep the institution here. Keep it functioning. Keep it viable.” Alvey said.

The Illinois Department of Corrections is working on $20 million worth of repairs to the Pontiac Correctional Center.

Though the medium security unit is closed, the maximum security unit remains operational.