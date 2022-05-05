PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — May 5 is also known as Cinco de Mayo and is celebrated by many in the nation, and one local Mexican ice cream shop is using the holiday to host its official grand opening.

The holiday celebrates the victory of the Battle of Puebla. Celebrations consist of eating, drinking, and immersing in Mexican culture.

Yeni’s Palarte in Peoria Heights is having its official grand opening this Cinco de Mayo from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 4303 N. Prospect Rd. The co-owner, Chris McCall, said highlighting a culture helps keep a community diverse.

McCall said Mexican flavors are the inspiration for the homemade ice creams they offer. He said tequilas, tacos, tamales, and beer will be served.

“Of course, we will have our homemade alcohol and non-alcoholic ice creams. We are actually the only establishment in the state of Illinois that has alcohol-infused ice cream,” said McCall.