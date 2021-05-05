Cinco de Mayo: Local Hispanic businesswomen explains history and celebration

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — To honer her Mexican culture, Christell Frausto opened her business, TequilaRia, in December.

Frausto is a Peoria resident but was born in Mexico City, Mexico. She became the chairperson for the Greater Peoria Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Frausto said there are often misconceptions about the meaning behind Cinco de Mayo, and many confuse it with Mexican Independence Day.

The holiday commemorates a victorious battle against the French army in Mexico in 1862. Frausto said it is a symbol of hope for the Latinx community, and the best way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo is to support Hispanic small businesses.

This morning on Good Day Central Illinois, Frausto shared an authentic Mexican cocktail: the Michelada.

The recipe according to Frausto: rim a beer glass with tamarind, then combine 4oz Michelada (or Bloody Mary) mix, ice, and top off the glass with Mexican beer.

Today is also a very big day for the Greater Peoria Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, as it launched its website and introduced a brand new logo.