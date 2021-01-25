Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Black History Month
Top Stories
Youth and recreational sports return as Region 2 moves to Phase 4 Monday
Video
Special Report: COVID-19 senior vaccine distribution at frustrating standstill
Video
CIProud Workday | 1/25/21
Video
Cause of death in recent homicide announced from Tazewell County Coroner
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Kurt’s Korner
Top Stories
Bradley, ISU Fall in Valley Play
Video
Top Stories
IDPH: All Prep Sports Can Return to Regions in Phase 4
Video
Top Stories
Reynolds Brothers Return to PND, Irish Back on Floor for Practice
Video
Illinois Congressman Goes to Bat for High School Sports
Video
Extra Effort: Olivia Hopp Keeps Things Positive at Stark County
Video
Redbird Win Over Bradley Still Stunning a Day Later
Video
Community
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
CIProud Workday | 1/25/21
Local News
Posted:
Jan 25, 2021 / 08:54 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 25, 2021 / 08:54 AM CST
Latest Local News
Youth and recreational sports return as Region 2 moves to Phase 4 Monday
Video
Special Report: COVID-19 senior vaccine distribution at frustrating standstill
Video
CIProud Workday | 1/25/21
Video
More Local News