Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Together We Rise
Top Stories
Woman shot in Peoria early Thursday morning
The Great Central U.S. ShakeOut Drill taking place Thursday morning
Fieldcrest school district using $34.5 million in bonds for school improvements
Chestnut Health Systems preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Kurt’s Korner
CI Proud Summer Games
CIProud Summer Games Registration
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
College Hoops Practice Begins at Illinois, Bradley, ISU Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
Anna Peplowski Enjoying Senior Reunion with Swim Team
Video
Bradley Women Picked Second, Lasha Petree Preseason MVC Player of Year
Video
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 13, 2020
Video
Prep Golf Sectional Recap for Oct. 12, 2020
Video
Community
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
CIProud Workday | 10/15/20
Local News
Posted:
Oct 15, 2020 / 08:31 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 15, 2020 / 08:31 AM CDT
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
Woman shot in Peoria early Thursday morning
East Peoria Police chief resigning
Weather
Groups weigh pros and cons of Pritzker’s progressive income tax amendment
Video
All Peoria Public School grade-levels set to return to class by early January
Video
Latest Local News
CIProud Workday | 10/15/20
Woman shot in Peoria early Thursday morning
The Great Central U.S. ShakeOut Drill taking place Thursday morning
More Local News