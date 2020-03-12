1  of  3
Breaking News
Stephen Standifird named Bradley University’s 12th President Peoria’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed IHSA announces limits on weekend state basketball tournament
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

CIProud Workday | 3/12/20

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News