CIProud Workday | 5/6/20

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) -- The mayor of Peoria Heights said the village is moving forward with its projects and making sure its local businesses are staying afloat.

Mayor Michael Phelan unveiled a local stimulus plan for village businesses disadvantaged by the pandemic on Tuesday. The Village Board unanimously adopted the plan, with one abstention due to a personal business interest that could benefit. Phelan said the village is setting aside $330,000 for the purpose of helping businesses within the village’s two Business Development Districts make their mortgage or rent payments. One-time grants of up to $1,500 will be made available to applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis.