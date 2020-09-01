Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Together We Rise
Top Stories
Illinois State University has ‘no plans’ to close dorms but plans to implement saliva-based testing
CIProud Workday | 9/1/20
Video
Opinion-free newscast ‘NewsNation’ set to debut tonight on cable television
Maintaining a diverse workplace continues to be a problem for the Peoria Fire Department
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
CI Proud Summer Games
CIProud Summer Games Registration
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Runners Still Hoping for Competition at Detweiller This Fall
Video
Top Stories
Kendrick Green Leads Peaceful Illini March to Champaign Police Dept.
Video
High School Roundup For Aug. 29, 2020
Video
Dunlap Tennis Cherishing Fall Season
Video
Peoria Senior Organizes 7-On-7 Football Games
Video
Community
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
CIProud Workday | 9/1/20
Local News
Posted:
Sep 1, 2020 / 08:33 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 1, 2020 / 08:33 AM CDT
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
Weather
COVID-19 cases rising on Illinois State University’s campus; officials encourage testing
Video
Where’s my second stimulus check? Where we stand as September begins
Interactive Radar
Maintaining a diverse workplace continues to be a problem for the Peoria Fire Department
Latest Local News
Illinois State University has ‘no plans’ to close dorms but plans to implement saliva-based testing
CIProud Workday | 9/1/20
Video
Opinion-free newscast ‘NewsNation’ set to debut tonight on cable television
More Local News