CIRA inviting passengers to enroll in expedited screening program

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal is inviting passengers to enroll in their TSA Pre✓® expedited screening program.

According to a press release on their website, the enrollment event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 13-17 in conference room 3 on the second level of the terminal building.

The expedited screening program gives low-risk air travelers the opportunity to enjoy a more efficient screening experience, which includes no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outwear, or belts.

To complete the application process, a passenger will need proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a U.S. passport or birth certificate, and a driver’s license. The application process will also require an $85 application fee.

Passengers can start the pre-enroll process online.