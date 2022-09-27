GALENA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) brought home an award from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Tuesday.

According to an Illinois press release, CIRA was named Primary Airport of the Year in Illinois during the Illinois Public Airports Association Fall Conference in Galena, Ill.

CIRA was awarded alongside five other facilities that were awarded for their outstanding partnership with IDOT and a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.

“Aviation is vital to our state’s economy and a pillar of our multimodal system that makes us the North American transportation hub we are today,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Our aviation partners support a variety of industries and make numerous contributions to enhance the quality of life in Illinois. We present these awards as tokens of recognition and gratitude for their efforts.”

Illinois is home to 100 public-use airports and heliports, with nearly 3,000 aircraft registered with the Federal Aviation Administration.

More information about aviation in Illinois is available here.