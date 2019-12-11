CIRA opens new public lounge for travelers

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Central Illinois Regional Airport is coming up with new ways to accommodate its customers.

On Tuesday leaders took another step in that direction by opening a new public lounge.

The space will provide comfortable seating with charging stations, a relaxing waterfall, and great people-watching views.

“As the terminal building approaches its 20th anniversary, in 2021, the Airport Authority has started a number of projects to refresh the building,” said Executive Director, Carl Olson. “We are trying to keep it contemporary, to keep it as a positive reflection on the community, as well as making it more user-friendly for our customers and travelers.”

Olson noted the lounge was created to better assist its customers but says it’s also getting the attention of others.

“When we have people who are coming here to pick up family and friends, and their flights are a little early or a couple minutes late, it’s a great gathering point for the community,” he said. “We are very happy to have this and be able to offer this service to everybody.”

The project was completed locally as it was designed, constructed and decorated by Young Architects, P.J.Hoerr, and Majestic Interior Design.