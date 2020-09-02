CIRA receives federal funds for two new projects

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Regional Airport is among nine airports statewide receiving funds through the Federal Aviation Administration.

CIRA was awarded a little more than $1.6 million to purchase two new pieces of snow removal equipment and to build an airport apron, which is where aircrafts are stationed before taking off.

“We are grateful to congressmen LaHood and Davis for their help and advocacy in getting us the full amount for both of these projects,” said Fran Strebing, Marketing Coordinator, CIRA. “It has been difficult, as it has been for everyone, but certainly we have been impacted by the reduced traveling because of the COVID-19 crisis.”

The snow removal equipment will be ready to use this fall. The airport apron is still in the design stage.