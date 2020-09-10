CIRA to demolish old terminal building

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois Regional Airport’s old terminal building is being demolished next week. Right now, the building is empty and leaders say there is no use for it as it currently stands.

They say its costing more to maintain than expected, so they are paying Stark Excavating just shy of $292,500 to tear it down. However, they say the grounds are still valuable and could have use in the future.

“It is a building that was purchased with FAA funds, and it is not available for sale,” said CIRA Marketing Director, Fran Strebing. “It is a great location for a future aviation use, we don’t have anything right now, but we want to get the site ready in case there is an opportunity for us in the future.”

Work will begin on Sept. 14 and is expected to last 85 days.